2015 Chevrolet Cruze

93,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

LT

LT

Location

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6105213
  • Stock #: 343
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB5F7189426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige and Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very economical on gas. Affordable nice car. Good for uber and Lyft.

we sold all vehicles with no extra cost.

There are no hidden charges.

you can walk in or book an appointment for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels

