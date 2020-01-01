Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

115,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

1LT

1LT

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6289353
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9F7281404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DO YOU GET? 

-BACK-UP CAMERA

-BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

-SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

-USB and AUX inputs

-Bluetooth w/ Steering Wheel Control

-POWER HEATED MIRRORS

-Air Conditioning

-Cruise Control

-Keyless Entry

-Variable intermittent wipers

-Driver information centre

-Rear cargo light 

-Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

-Power windows with driver's express down

-Keyless entry

-OnStar 

-Theft deterrent 

-Cruise Control 

-Exterior temperature display

 -Cloth seat

 

WHAT IS THE CHEVROLET CRUZE LT? This Sedan is an amazing economical little car that provides you with excellent fuel efficiency giving you about 6.8L/100km combined from its 1.4 Turbo charged inline 4 cylinder engine. This engine provides you with 138hp and 145ft-lbs of torque and because of its low end torque this small cruze feels very spritely around town and is always willing to go

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE? Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!HAVE A TRADE-IN?Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. As per OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

 

CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

 

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

