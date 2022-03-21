Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

147,983 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

147,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8943769
  • Stock #: N82264A
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC7FZ327995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N82264A
  • Mileage 147,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
CD Player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
