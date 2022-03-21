$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
147,983KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8943769
- Stock #: N82264A
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC7FZ327995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,983 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Power Steering
CD Player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Crew Cab
