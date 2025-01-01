$7,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LTZ
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JE6SBXF4120177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2284
- Mileage 130,531 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW 130K, ECOTEC 1.4L TURBO I4 138HP, Auto, AC, BT, 1-touch windows, Anti-theft system, Clock, Power mirrors, locks and steering, Hill control, Heated sets, Multi-function display, Very Fuel efficient, Stability and traction control and much much more
Looking for a reliable, fun-to-drive, and well-equipped hatchback or sedan that won t break the bank? This 2015 Chevy Sonic LTZ checks all the boxes offering premium features, impressive fuel economy, and the peace of mind that comes from Chevrolet engineering.
Key Features:
1.4L Turbocharged Engine Peppy performance with excellent fuel economy (up to ~6.4L/100km highway)
6-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth and efficient shifting
LTZ Trim Package Top-tier model with all the extras:
o Leather-appointed heated seats
o 17 alloy wheels
o Premium 6-speaker sound system
o Rearview camera
o Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
o Remote start system (great for Canadian winters!)
Cruise Control, Power Windows, A/C, and More Everything you need for daily comfort
Why Buy THIS Sonic?
Only 130,000 km Well below average for its age
Great on gas Ideal for commuting or road trips
Compact but spacious Easy to park, but surprisingly roomy inside
Loaded with features usually found in higher-end cars
Perfect for students, first-time drivers, or anyone wanting affordable dependability
Whether you're commuting, running errands, or just need a car that does it all without costing a fortune, this 2015 Sonic LTZ is a smart choice with plenty of life left.
Lots of other COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/AJS Auto Sales/@43.6993233,-79.2654427,17z/data=!4m8!3m7!1s0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96!8m2!3d43.6993233!4d-79.2654427!9m1!1b1!16s/g/11hd5bcgg9?entry=ttu
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless otherwise noted). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough certification inspection, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
Financing & third-party warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416 . 500 . 5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color.
Note: AJS does not warrant or guarantee the Ontario safety certificate they provide will pass inspection in other CDN provinces or US states. Purchasers are responsible for non-Ontario inspections/safety certifications and resulting work required.
Note: All AJS vehicle photos, are the intellectual property of AJS Auto Sales, its subsidiaries and its agents and cannot be used without the express prior written consent of AJS Auto Sales.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Dual front knee airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Leatherette Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Rear window sunshade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tool Kit
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.23 axle ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Trim
Chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
DRIVERS SEAT ARMRESTS
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
LIP REAR SPOILER
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
100 AMPS ALTERNATOR
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
14.1 STEERING RATIO
MYLINK INFOTAINMENT
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
HOTSPOT WI-FI
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
More inventory From AJS Auto Sales
2010 Mazda RX-8 Coupe 113,494 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SE 185,267 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 180,483 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
Call Dealer
416.500.XXXX(click to show)
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing>
AJS Auto Sales
416.500.5311
2015 Chevrolet Sonic