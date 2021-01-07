Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

71,567 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2LT, FWD, BT, BACK UP CAM, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2LT, FWD, BT, BACK UP CAM, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6391234
  • Stock #: PC6468
  • VIN: 3GNCJMSB0FL246033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6468
  • Mileage 71,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEVROLET TRAX 2LT FWD | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | REAR PARKING SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL | SAT RADIO | BLUETOOTH | USB/AUX CONNECTIVIY | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | REMOTE ENGINE START | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is one of highest rated subcompact SUVs because of it's strong dynamics, safety and reliability. The 138 horsepower engine has proved to be reliable and consistent in delivering power when needed. Although the smaller size the car still has ample head and legroom for front as well as rear seats. The higher seating position also ensures that you have good visibility of surrounding. This model comes in Black Exterior and Black Interior colour.







Chevrolet Trax also comes with many features like the touchscreen Infotainment system. Through that you will be able connect your smartphone and control other multimedia functions. In addition there is back up camera, cruise control, power seats, Bose Sound System, USB and AUX Remote Start and Sunroof.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

