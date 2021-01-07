+ taxes & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX 2LT FWD | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | REAR PARKING SENSORS | CRUISE CONTROL | SAT RADIO | BLUETOOTH | USB/AUX CONNECTIVIY | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | REMOTE ENGINE START | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2015 Chevrolet Trax is one of highest rated subcompact SUVs because of it's strong dynamics, safety and reliability. The 138 horsepower engine has proved to be reliable and consistent in delivering power when needed. Although the smaller size the car still has ample head and legroom for front as well as rear seats. The higher seating position also ensures that you have good visibility of surrounding. This model comes in Black Exterior and Black Interior colour.
Chevrolet Trax also comes with many features like the touchscreen Infotainment system. Through that you will be able connect your smartphone and control other multimedia functions. In addition there is back up camera, cruise control, power seats, Bose Sound System, USB and AUX Remote Start and Sunroof.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4