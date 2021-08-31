2015 Dodge Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,900 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8009970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available

