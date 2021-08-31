Menu
2015 Dodge Caravan

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Connaught Auto

416-820-5039

2015 Dodge Caravan

2015 Dodge Caravan

2015 Dodge Caravan

Location

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

416-820-5039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8009970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!
We will provide you with:
• Full disclosure (history/accident search)
• Comfortable buying experience
• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Connaught Auto

Connaught Auto

801 Danforth Rd, Toronto, ON M1K 1H1

