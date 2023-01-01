Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1688503939
  2. 1688503944
  3. 1688503948
  4. 1688503953
  5. 1688503957
  6. 1688503962
  7. 1688503967
  8. 1688503971
  9. 1688503978
  10. 1688503983
  11. 1688503988
  12. 1688503993
  13. 1688503998
  14. 1688504005
  15. 1688504011
  16. 1688504016
  17. 1688504024
  18. 1688504029
  19. 1688504034
  20. 1688504039
  21. 1688504045
  22. 1688504050
  23. 1688504055
  24. 1688504059
  25. 1688504063
  26. 1688504067
  27. 1688504071
  28. 1688504076
  29. 1688504081
  30. 1688504088
  31. 1688504094
  32. 1688504099
  33. 1688504101
  34. 1688504105
  35. 1688504110
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141056
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR666738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

---    7 Passenger          ----  Automatic

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 267,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Montana...
 189,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory