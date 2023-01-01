Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,327 KM

Details Description Features

$20,890

+ tax & licensing
$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus w/ Nav, DVD/Blu-Ray, Backup Cam

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus w/ Nav, DVD/Blu-Ray, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890

+ taxes & licensing

72,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10415922
  • Stock #: 21469
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR729316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Start System
Heated Second Row Seats

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Automatic Headlamps

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater

Seating

Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Remote USB Port
Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Right Power Sliding Door
Left Power Sliding Door
2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
Garmin Navigation System
115−volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Second−Row Overhead 9−inch VGA Video Screen
Blu−ray/DVD Player
ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera
Leather−faced bucket seats with perforated inserts
Blind−Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross−Path Detection
12V DC Front & Rear Power Outlets
A/C with three-zone automatic temperature control
Power 8−way adjustable driver seat
Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD
Auto−dimming rearview mirror with microphone
Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming
Park−Sense Rear Park Assist System
Rain−sensing Windshield Wipers
3rd−row overhead 9−inch VGA video screen

