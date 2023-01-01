2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,890 + taxes & licensing
72,327 KM Used

Listing ID: 10415922

10415922 Stock #: 21469

21469 VIN: 2C4RDGDG7FR729316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 72,327 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry SECURITY ALARM Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Start System Heated Second Row Seats Exterior Power Liftgate Automatic Headlamps Comfort Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Seating Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats Media / Nav / Comm Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Additional Features Right Power Sliding Door Left Power Sliding Door 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades Garmin Navigation System 115−volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Second−Row Overhead 9−inch VGA Video Screen Blu−ray/DVD Player ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera Leather−faced bucket seats with perforated inserts Blind−Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross−Path Detection 12V DC Front & Rear Power Outlets A/C with three-zone automatic temperature control Power 8−way adjustable driver seat Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD Auto−dimming rearview mirror with microphone Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming Park−Sense Rear Park Assist System Rain−sensing Windshield Wipers 3rd−row overhead 9−inch VGA video screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

