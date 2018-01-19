Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/19/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/20/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Uconnect, A/C, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE "Canada Value Package" w/ Uconnect, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,000KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG0FR711890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS

Additional Features

UConnect
12V Power Outlets
2nd Row Bench w/RR Stow ’n Go 60/40

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan