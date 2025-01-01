$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 90,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 90000 KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE SUPER
NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118