2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

ONLY 90000 KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING 

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

90,300 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

12563075

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR649920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 90,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 90000 KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING 

STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan