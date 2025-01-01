Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS1 CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE!</p><p>LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT!</p><p>DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT </p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
13314731

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1765513253
  2. 1765513253
  3. 1765513254
  4. 1765513254
  5. 1765513253
  6. 1765513254
  7. 1765513254
  8. 1765513253
  9. 1765513254
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6FR622504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS1 CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE!

LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! VERY GOOD BODY AND PAINT!

DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT 

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA 249,900 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 535i xDrive AWD 177,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 122,300 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan