2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Easy Way Auto Services

647-861-5543

SXT

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5714523
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR502715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

 

Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $10900 + HST

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

 

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-402-6206

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Email Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

