2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Rear Split Third Row Carpet 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low washer fluid Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler Electronic brakeforce distribution Conversation mirror Solar-tinted glass 4 Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Rear seat type: bucket Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Power windows: front Front wipers: variable intermittent Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Automatic hazard warning lights Front brake diameter: 13.0 Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Auxiliary audio input: jack Battery: maintenance-free Body side moldings: body-color Grille color: black with chrome accents Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Total speakers: 6 Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl Floor material: cargo area carpet Vanity mirrors: dual Emissions: 50 state Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Rear air conditioning zones: single Mirror color: black Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Infotainment: Uconnect Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Rear brake diameter: 12.9 Front brake width: 1.1 Battery rating: 730 CCA Tuned suspension: touring Wheels: steel Grocery bag holder Rear brake width: 0.47 Axle ratio: 3.16 Alternator: 160 amps Third row seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor Third row headrests: 3 Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor Wheel covers: full Side door type: dual manual sliding halogen Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 14.3 Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc with washer 12V rear in dash in floor quad headlights

