2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6308217
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR581943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT DO YOU GET?
-3.6L Pentastar V6
-Six Speed Automatic Transmission
-UConnect Media Centre
-17" Steel Rims
-Cloth Seats
-Heated Mirrors
-Auto Up/Down Front Windows
-Tilting Steering Wheel
-Power Windows, locks, mirrors
-Keyless Entry

WHAT IS THE DODGE GRAND CARAVAN?
This van is one of the most popular vans in North America and for good reason it is very affordable and comes with a lot of great features as standard. Plus maintenance on these are relatively inexpensive. This van has amazing practicality and longevity. If you are looking for something budget friendly, low on running costs and need the space of a van this is the one for you!

FINANCING AVAILABLE?
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-INS?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US:
TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm
OPEN ON Sundays: 12pm to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

