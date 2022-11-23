$16,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-577-2961
2015 Dodge Journey
SE-4CYL GAS SAVER-DVD-NO ACCDIENTS-ONLY 50KMS-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
416-577-2961
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9364606
- Stock #: 22-169135
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB7FT587135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22-169135
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 50,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.! ** ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SUPER LOW LOW KMS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!
**SE CANADA VALUE PACKAGE** Finished In WHITE On BLACK! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! 5 PASSENGER SEATING! 2.4L 4CYL. GAS SAVER! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START!! DVD PLAYER!LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! CRUISE! TILT! ALLOY WHEELS & MORE! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!
CARFAX LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6knkAGfT5LPM51eonq8sDOke1F9cwGpS
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!
OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare!
Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!
LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.
350 WESTON RD.
Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9
Direct: 416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600
Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA
Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.