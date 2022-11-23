Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SE-4CYL GAS SAVER-DVD-NO ACCDIENTS-ONLY 50KMS-CERTIFIED

2015 Dodge Journey

SE-4CYL GAS SAVER-DVD-NO ACCDIENTS-ONLY 50KMS-CERTIFIED

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9364606
  Stock #: 22-169135
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB7FT587135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-169135
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} ONLY 50,000KMS!! $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.! ** ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SUPER LOW LOW KMS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!! 


**SE CANADA VALUE PACKAGE** Finished In WHITE On BLACK! FULL POWER OPTIONS!! 5 PASSENGER SEATING! 2.4L 4CYL. GAS SAVER! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START!! DVD PLAYER!LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! CRUISE! TILT! ALLOY WHEELS & MORE! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT! 


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6knkAGfT5LPM51eonq8sDOke1F9cwGpS


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

