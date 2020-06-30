+ taxes & licensing
2015 DODGE VIPER SRT | 8.4L V10 | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | CARBON FIBRE | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | KEYLES START BUTTON | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Enter the 2015 Dodge SRT Viper an icon of american muscle. Powered by a massive 8.4L V10 Engine producing 640hp and 600TQ - 6-Speed Manual Gearbox and classic Rear Wheel Drive layout. 0-100km/h in under 4 seconds and top speed of 206MPH! White exterior finish. Modern sports car engineering like a carbon fiber hood, roof, decklid, aluminum doors, cross-bracing. Track enthusiasts will appreciate the 2-Mode Bilstein DampTronic shocks - Street/Track damper settings, 5-Modes Stability Control, Rain Mode, Launch Control all help make this car a trackday beast.
Enjoy on-road guidance and modern technology from a Navigation System and Backup Camera and Hill Assist. Other convenient features include Climate Control, premium power-operated Leather seats, Keyless Start Button, Satellite Radio, premium Harman Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth/USB/AUX/SD Card Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, and much much more. Come in and see it in person today. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Canadian Vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
