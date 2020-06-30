Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Viper

20,480 KM

Details Description

$116,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$116,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Viper

2015 Dodge Viper

SRT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Viper

SRT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5322974
  2. 5322974
  3. 5322974
  4. 5322974
  5. 5322974
  6. 5322974
  7. 5322974
  8. 5322974
  9. 5322974
  10. 5322974
  11. 5322974
  12. 5322974
  13. 5322974
  14. 5322974
  15. 5322974
  16. 5322974
  17. 5322974
  18. 5322974
  19. 5322974
  20. 5322974
  21. 5322974
  22. 5322974
  23. 5322974
  24. 5322974
  25. 5322974
  26. 5322974
  27. 5322974
  28. 5322974
  29. 5322974
  30. 5322974
  31. 5322974
  32. 5322974
  33. 5322974
  34. 5322974
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5322974
  • Stock #: PC5714
  • VIN: 1C3ADEAZ1FV510411

$116,800

+ taxes & licensing

20,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Viper White Clear Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5714
  • Mileage 20,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE VIPER SRT | 8.4L V10 | MANUAL | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | CARBON FIBRE | PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | KEYLES START BUTTON | HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Enter the 2015 Dodge SRT Viper an icon of american muscle. Powered by a massive 8.4L V10 Engine producing 640hp and 600TQ - 6-Speed Manual Gearbox and classic Rear Wheel Drive layout. 0-100km/h in under 4 seconds and top speed of 206MPH! White exterior finish. Modern sports car engineering like a carbon fiber hood, roof, decklid, aluminum doors, cross-bracing. Track enthusiasts will appreciate the 2-Mode Bilstein DampTronic shocks - Street/Track damper settings, 5-Modes Stability Control, Rain Mode, Launch Control all help make this car a trackday beast.





Enjoy on-road guidance and modern technology from a Navigation System and Backup Camera and Hill Assist. Other convenient features include Climate Control, premium power-operated Leather seats, Keyless Start Button, Satellite Radio, premium Harman Kardon Sound System, Bluetooth/USB/AUX/SD Card Connectivity, Automatic Headlights, and much much more. Come in and see it in person today. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Canadian Vehicle!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Audi A6 3.0T qu...
 149,234 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 71,342 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 12,933 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory