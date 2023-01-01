Menu
2015 Fiat 500

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

SPORT|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

2015 Fiat 500

SPORT|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414677
  • Stock #: 726281
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBRXFT726281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 726281
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C3CFFBRXFT726281, SPORT, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO, Keyless Entry, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Black on Black Leather, FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3 Player, 6-Speakers Beats Audio System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Fog Lights, Tilt Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc, ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

