$10,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Fiat 500
SPORT|LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10414677
- Stock #: 726281
- VIN: 3C3CFFBRXFT726281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 726281
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C3CFFBRXFT726281, SPORT, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BEATS PREMIUM AUDIO, Keyless Entry, BLUETOOTH, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Black on Black Leather, FM/AUX/USB/CD/MP3 Player, 6-Speakers Beats Audio System, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Front Fog Lights, Tilt Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Traction Control, 4-Wheel Disc, ABS, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.