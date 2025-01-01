$8,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Fiat 500
C Lounge
2015 Fiat 500
C Lounge
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 507452
- Mileage 84,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase
HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.
CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268
We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A2 Toronto Auto LTD
Email A2 Toronto Auto LTD
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
Call Dealer
416-818-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-818-7799