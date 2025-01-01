Menu
We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit! HAVE A TRADE-IN? Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW?
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

CONTACT US:
TEL: 6473989268

We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. 2015 Fiat 500

84,036 KM

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Fiat 500

C Lounge

13147075

2015 Fiat 500

C Lounge

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,036KM
VIN 3C3CFFER7FT507452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 507452
  • Mileage 84,036 KM

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Interior Trim -inc: Body-Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4L 16V MultiAir I-4
40 L Fuel Tank
3.44 Axle Ratio

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Fixed interval wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Monotone Paint

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
BLUE&ME wireless phone connectivity
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

height adjustment
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

