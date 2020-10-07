Menu
2015 Fiat 500

119,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Sport, AUTOMATIC, BT, POWERED WINDOWS, AC

2015 Fiat 500

Sport, AUTOMATIC, BT, POWERED WINDOWS, AC

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6050211
  • Stock #: PC6279
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR7FT513272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6279
  • Mileage 119,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FIAT 500 SPORT | SPORT PACKAGE | AUTOMATIC | AC | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE CONTROL | POWERED WINDOWS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX |







inspired by European design, the FIAT 500 provides a stylish and spacious ride. The size and nimbleness makes it excellent for city driving. This 2015 Fiat 500 is finished in a







The FIAT 500 is the definition of effortless style and refined comfort. Packed with standard features that will make driving a dream such as the automatic temperature control and Sirius XM satellite radio. The FIAT 500 has 6.4L/100 km city and 4.9L/100 km highway fuel efficiency that makes stopping often for fuel is a distant memory.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
USB
Radio data system
Hood buckling creases
Rear door type: Liftgate
engine oil
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Battery: maintenance-free
Center console: front console with armrest
Rear spoiler: roofline
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: auto off
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Rear wiper: with washer
Door trim: cloth
Interior accents: chrome
Battery rating: 500 CCA
Emissions: 50 state
Taillights: rear center
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Premium brand: Alpine
Side spoilers
Shift knob trim: chrome
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining
12V front
auto on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

