2015 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer coolant USB Radio data system Hood buckling creases Rear door type: Liftgate engine oil Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Radio: AM/FM range Front Brake Type: Disc Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Steering wheel: tilt Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms One-touch windows: 2 Antenna type: mast Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Multi-functional information center Wheels: aluminum Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Battery: maintenance-free Center console: front console with armrest Rear spoiler: roofline Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: auto off Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Rear wiper: with washer Door trim: cloth Interior accents: chrome Battery rating: 500 CCA Emissions: 50 state Taillights: rear center Side mirror type: spotter mirror Upholstery: premium cloth Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Premium brand: Alpine Side spoilers Shift knob trim: chrome halogen Window defogger: rear Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining 12V front auto on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.