Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FWD! 2.0L ECOBOOST! SEL! AUTO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! </p><p>PUSH START! SMART KEY ! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE</p><p>CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!</p><p>AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE</p><p>AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT</p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2015 Ford Edge

157,200 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12211146

2015 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1740253877
  2. 1740253878
  3. 1740253878
  4. 1740253877
  5. 1740253879
  6. 1740253878
  7. 1740253879
  8. 1740253879
  9. 1740253879
  10. 1740253878
  11. 1740253879
  12. 1740253879
  13. 1740253879
  14. 1740253879
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,200KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2FMTK3J98FBB78375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD! 2.0L ECOBOOST! SEL! AUTO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! 

PUSH START! SMART KEY ! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE

CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE

AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA UNLIMITED X for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA UNLIMITED X 179,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A3 PROGRESSIVE QUATRO for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi A3 PROGRESSIVE QUATRO 78,200 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Honda Odyssey EX 189,500 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge