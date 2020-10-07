2015 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Phone Compass Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Cargo Net 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Keypad Entry Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Lumbar Roll Stability Control door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Grille color: chrome Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Wheels: painted aluminum Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear seat folding: flat Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1 Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Side mirror type: spotter mirror Upholstery: premium cloth 4WD type: on demand Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Front wipers: speed sensitive Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Front brake width: 1.1 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Trip odometer: 2 variable intermittent Knee airbags: front passenger Rear brake width: .43 Rear wiper: dual speed Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 17.7 Axle ratio: 3.36 Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off reclining mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated voice operated 12V front with washer low oil level cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

