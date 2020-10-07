Menu
2015 Ford Edge

138,546 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, V6, NAV, PANO, BT, HEATED

2015 Ford Edge

SEL, AWD, V6, NAV, PANO, BT, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6133446
  • Stock #: PC6353
  • VIN: 2FMTK4J86FBB86519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6353
  • Mileage 138,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD EDGE SEL AWD | HEATED SEATS | V6 | NAVIGATION | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | SATELLITE RADIO | AUTOMATIC SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS |







The 2015 Ford Edge SEL is the perfect family Crossover. As pne pf the most popular crossovers is North America it has proved its place. This SEL model comes in AWD and V6 engine which means that snow and other terrain will be easier to overcome. Not only that but the Heated Seats will prove useful in even in the coldest winter days. It comes in Sleek Black Exterior Colour and Black Leather Interior.







SEL comes with multitudes of otions like Heated Mirrors, Navigation, Powered Front Seats, Touchscreen Infotainment System, Satalite Radio, Keyless Entry, Back-up Camera and many others.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Phone
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Cargo Net
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Roll Stability Control
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear seat folding: flat
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Upholstery: premium cloth
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake width: 1.1
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Trip odometer: 2
variable intermittent
Knee airbags: front passenger
Rear brake width: .43
Rear wiper: dual speed
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 17.7
Axle ratio: 3.36
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
12V front
with washer
low oil level
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

