2015 Ford Escape

128,619 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE w/ Reverse Cam, Pano Sunroof, A/C

2015 Ford Escape

SE w/ Reverse Cam, Pano Sunroof, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

128,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549632
  • Stock #: 22566
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1FUB22002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Safety

Reverse Camera
PERIMETER ALARM

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Halogen Headlamps
EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Interior

MyKey

Additional Features

Remote Keyless Entry Keypad
Sync Voice Activated System
Dual Power Mirrors
REAR PARKING AID SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

