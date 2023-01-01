Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Over 14 Years in business,</p><p>--- Fully certified</p><p>--- SE,,,,, Low Km,,,,,,,,  Alloys,,,,, <br /> <br />---   Automatic</p><p> </p><p>---No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!</p><p>-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,</p><p>- Welcome for test drive today !!!</p><p>-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND</p><p> </p><p>-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.</p><p>--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,</p><p>-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,</p><p>-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.</p><p> </p><p>-- Were located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .</p><p>-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,</p><p>-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -</p><p>-- HAGGLE FREE</p><p>-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY</p><p>Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering</p>

2015 Ford Escape

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1700409208
  2. 1700409215
  3. 1700409222
  4. 1700409229
  5. 1700409236
  6. 1700409243
  7. 1700409251
  8. 1700409258
  9. 1700409267
  10. 1700409277
  11. 1700409286
  12. 1700409296
  13. 1700409308
  14. 1700409318
  15. 1700409326
  16. 1700409338
  17. 1700409347
  18. 1700409357
  19. 1700409367
  20. 1700409378
  21. 1700409387
  22. 1700409397
  23. 1700409404
  24. 1700409411
  25. 1700409419
  26. 1700409426
  27. 1700409433
  28. 1700409440
  29. 1700409447
  30. 1700409453
  31. 1700409460
  32. 1700409468
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fmcu0gx7fuc16509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--- Fully certified

--- SE,,,,, Low Km,,,,,,,,  Alloys,,,,, 
 
---   Automatic

 

---No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

-- Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

- Welcome for test drive today !!!

-- OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. --- Please call @ 416 398 5959. -- FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

 

-- THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

--- BEFORE PURCHASE!!! -- ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

-- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

-- OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! -- OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

-- We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

-- Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

-- FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

-- HAGGLE FREE

-- NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

Used 2012 Jeep Patriot North, Super clean,Low km,gas Saver, Automatic for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Jeep Patriot North, Super clean,Low km,gas Saver, Automatic 171,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Only 78000 km, GLS, Sunroof, Automatic, 4 door, , for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra Only 78000 km, GLS, Sunroof, Automatic, 4 door, , 78,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fusion HYBRID, Low km, auto, 3 Years Warranty avilable for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford Fusion HYBRID, Low km, auto, 3 Years Warranty avilable 165,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape