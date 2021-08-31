Menu
2015 Ford Expedition

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

MAX|PLATINUM|NAVI|REARCAM|7 SEATS|PWR. RUNNING

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7922736
  • Stock #: F11997
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT0FEF11997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1FMJK1MT0FEF11997, PLATINUM, 4X4, LONG WHEEL BASE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7-PASSENGERS, 20 inch CHROME WHEELS, PWR. RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, White on Saddle Brown Leather, Sirius Satellite Radio, Pwr. Sunroof, Pwr. Liftgate, Pwr. Adjustment Pedals, Dual Climate Ctrls., Pwr/Heated/Memory/Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Towing Package, Front/Rear Park Sensors, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Roof Rack, Chrome/Titanium Trim, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

