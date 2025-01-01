$17,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT XTR
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,500 KM
Vehicle Description
XTR! 4WD! SUPER CAB! 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST! 145" TOW HITCH! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! TONNEAU COVER!
NICE CLEAN TRUCK! NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FAIRLY NEW 4 TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND
SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
Vehicle Features
