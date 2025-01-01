Menu
XTR! 4WD! SUPER CAB! 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST!  145 TOW HITCH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! TONNEAU COVER! NICE CLEAN TRUCK! NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FAIRLY NEW 4 TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS. WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3 416-356-8118   647-348-5885 WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2015 Ford F-150

173,500 KM

12140070

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
173,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP2FFC39844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,500 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR! 4WD! SUPER CAB! 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST!  145" TOW HITCH! POWER WINDOWS! 

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! TONNEAU COVER!

NICE CLEAN TRUCK! NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FAIRLY NEW 4 TIRES! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK! CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

