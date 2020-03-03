Menu
2015 Ford Focus

SE Camera 5-Speed Heated Bluetooth Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,019KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707570
  • Stock #: 257590
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20FL257590
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fresh Synthetic Oil Change ! Camera

2015 Ford Focus SE Hatchback

5 Speed Manual

CERTIFIED !

92K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN CARFAX ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

REAR VIEW CAMERA ! HEATED SEATS ! HEATED STEERING ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SYNC SOUND SYSTEM ! REMOTE ENTRY AND LOCK ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS ! ALARM ! POWER WINDOWS LOCKS !  

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!!

Beautiful SUMMIT WHITE on CHARCOAL FABRIC Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

