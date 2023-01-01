Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

71,212 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Keyless Entry, Remote Start

2015 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Keyless Entry, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10112895
  • Stock #: 19463
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD0FR250155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
MyKey

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

Reverse Camera

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
AUTO STOP/START
AM/FM/MP3/CD

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

