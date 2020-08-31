Menu
76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5831304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ford Mustang
Accident Free One Owner V6 Engine
This 2015 Ford Mustang Is Finished In A Sporty Red Exterior And Is Paired With A Grey Cloth Interior. Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w. Push To Start, HID headlamps with LED accents, LED tail lights, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Air Conditioning, V6 Engine, 6 Speed Manual Transmission & Much More.
This 2015 Mustang Is Like New And Only Has 14,000 KMs !

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$20,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

