2015 Ford Mustang

51,497 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

GT Premium, 435HP, V8, AUTOMATIC, KEYLESS ENTRY

GT Premium, 435HP, V8, AUTOMATIC, KEYLESS ENTRY

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

51,497KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9264157
  Stock #: PC8852
  VIN: 1FATP8FFXF5384289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8852
  • Mileage 51,497 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | RWD | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 435HP | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PUSH TO START BUTTON | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | REAR SPOILER | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | POWER SEATS | STABILITY CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The Mustang GT Premium has a 5.0-liter V8 producing 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. This Mustang comes in a Red Metallic exterior with Black Leather Interior. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Drivers knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.







Enjoy the Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
PERIMETER ALARM
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31
Clock
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Front fog lights
Radio: AM/FM
Soft Top
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Wheel locks: front and rear
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: fixed
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Parking brake trim: leather
Spare tire kit
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 16.1
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
proximity entry system
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
head protection chambers
anti-tow sensor
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

