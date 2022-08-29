$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
GT Premium, 435HP, V8, AUTOMATIC, KEYLESS ENTRY
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9264157
- Stock #: PC8852
- VIN: 1FATP8FFXF5384289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 51,497 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 FORD MUSTANG GT PREMIUM | RWD | 5.0L V8 | AUTOMATIC | 435HP | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PUSH TO START BUTTON | MODE BUTTON | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SIRIUSXM | REAR SPOILER | BLUETOOTH | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | SATELLILE RADIO | LEATHER SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | POWER MIRRORS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | POWER SEATS | STABILITY CONTROL | BACKUP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The Mustang GT Premium has a 5.0-liter V8 producing 435 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble. This Mustang comes in a Red Metallic exterior with Black Leather Interior. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Drivers knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System.
Enjoy the Heated and Vented Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather steering wheel, LED low/high beam headlamps. Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Vehicle Features
