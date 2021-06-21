2015 Ford Transit 250

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$28,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7523393

7523393 Stock #: A70624

A70624 VIN: 1FTNR1YM4FKA70624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

