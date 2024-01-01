$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Savana
2015 GMC Savana
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
370,000KM
VIN 1GD072CF2F1275715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 370,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from GM dealer in good condition, ready for work, Equipped with a 4.8L V8 engine and automatic transmission power group
a/c , rear insulated box with small cooling unit and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
CUTAWAY 3500
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Bucket Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
2015 GMC Savana