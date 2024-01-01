Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from GM dealer in good condition, ready for work, Equipped with a 4.8L V8 engine and automatic transmission power group</p><p>a/c , rear insulated box with small cooling unit and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2015 GMC Savana

370,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1718481851
  2. 1718481855
  3. 1718481860
  4. 1718481864
  5. 1718481867
  6. 1718481870
  7. 1718481873
  8. 1718481879
  9. 1718481883
  10. 1718481889
  11. 1718481892
  12. 1718481895
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
370,000KM
VIN 1GD072CF2F1275715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 370,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from GM dealer in good condition, ready for work, Equipped with a 4.8L V8 engine and automatic transmission power group

a/c , rear insulated box with small cooling unit and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

CUTAWAY 3500

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2015 GMC Savana for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 GMC Savana 370,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Lexus RX 350 209,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 204,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana