Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; color: #333333; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 14px;><strong>-POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS -REAR WINDOWS -4.8 L -PICTURES COMING!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2015 GMC Savana 2500

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 GMC Savana 2500

POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS*REAR WINDOWS*PICTURES COMING!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana 2500

POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS*REAR WINDOWS*PICTURES COMING!!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1728584134
  2. 1728584134
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCF7F1275280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS -REAR WINDOWS -4.8 L -PICTURES COMING!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2018 Honda Civic HEATED SEATS*REVCAM*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic HEATED SEATS*REVCAM*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!!* 108,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4*DOUBLE CAB*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4*DOUBLE CAB*POWER GROUP*PICTURES COMING!!!* 127,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4*CREWCAB*REVCAM*TRAILBOSS*PICTURES COMING!!* for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4*CREWCAB*REVCAM*TRAILBOSS*PICTURES COMING!!* 111,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana 2500