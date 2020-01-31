Menu
2015 Honda Accord

Sport

2015 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

Sale Price

$14,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,164KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4629150
  • Stock #: 13539
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F54FA808518
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,480 + HST & Licensing , WeatherTech Floorliners in the front, in the back, over the 'hump' and in the trunk!, Back Up Cam, Sunroof+++

THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarFax, and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR...Don't miss out...this car has it all!

Click here for complete walk-around video.﻿﻿



Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for the year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!


We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 5.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)


Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.


Please call ahead, 647.352.5444 for all viewings and test drives. 

We are happy to help!


HOURS OF OPERATION 

Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm 

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm 

Sunday: CLOSED


See you soon, 

LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON, M6M4R2 www.louison.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

