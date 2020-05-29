Menu
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2015 Honda Accord

2015 Honda Accord

LX/Safety Certifiction included Asking Price

2015 Honda Accord

LX/Safety Certifiction included Asking Price

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135234
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F3XFA805668
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2015 Honda Accord . Automatic. Backup camera Blue Tooth. Alloy Wheels. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC . very clean Vehicle. $11799 Plus Tax and Licensing. Safety certification is included the Asking price. No Email please. Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

