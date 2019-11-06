Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10201896

10201896 Stock #: 20054

20054 VIN: 2HGFB2F53FH015830

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls ECON mode USB Input 60/40 fold down rear seatback Power Windows & Door Locks AM/FM/CD audio Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.