2015 Honda Civic

124,000 KM

$15,590

+ tax & licensing
$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ LaneWatch, Sunroof, Backup Cam

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ LaneWatch, Sunroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

124,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201896
  • Stock #: 20054
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F53FH015830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/11/2019 with an estimated $11745.03 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/17/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
USB Input
60/40 fold down rear seatback
Power Windows & Door Locks
AM/FM/CD audio
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Camera

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

