Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Display, Power Moonroof, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Honda Civic Sedan include:<br> <br>Blind Spot Display<br>Power Moonroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>6 Speakers<br>Proximity key entry<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 32320

2015 Honda Civic

112,963 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11462155
  2. 11462155
  3. 11462155
  4. 11462155
  5. 11462155
  6. 11462155
  7. 11462155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,963KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH036017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,963 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Display, Power Moonroof, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Honda Civic Sedan include:

Blind Spot Display
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
6 Speakers
Proximity key entry
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32320

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

USB
Blind Spot Display
Proximity key entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise 152,943 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 24,563 KM $48,590 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth 112,963 KM $16,880 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic