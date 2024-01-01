$16,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,963KM
VIN 2HGFB2F57FH036017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 112,963 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Display, Power Moonroof, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2015 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Blind Spot Display
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
6 Speakers
Proximity key entry
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 32320
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
USB
Blind Spot Display
Proximity key entry
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
