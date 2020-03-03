5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!
For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan continues to be one of the top picks in a field packed with talented entries, according to Edmunds.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 66,645 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
