Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,645KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4747779
  • Stock #: 16041A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44FH050190
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors!

For 2015, the Honda Civic Sedan continues to be one of the top picks in a field packed with talented entries, according to Edmunds.com. This 2015 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

In addition to the impressive performance and handling that the 2015 Honda Civic Sedan provides, this model also offers exceptional amenities to enhance the total experience. Staying in tune with what drivers want, this car features modern technology for information and entertainment. It also provides outstanding safety ratings to make everyone feel safe no matter where the destination leads.This sedan has 66,645 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 143HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Window grid antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front splash guards
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fixed interval wipers
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westowne Mazda

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 150,052 KM
$2,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 65,978 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS ...
 123,192 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-232-XXXX

(click to show)

416-232-2011

Send A Message