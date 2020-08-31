+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic EX, 123000KM
ONE OWNER
Key Features:
* Power Moonroof with Tilt Feature
* Lane Watch Blind Spot Display
* Rear View Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
* Proximity key entry system with Pushbutton Start
* rear window defroster
* Automatic Climate Control
* ECON mode Button
* 16" Aluminum-alloy Wheels P205/55R16 89H Tires
* Recommended fuel: Regular
* AM/FM/CD Audio System With MP3
* Display Audio System
* SiriusXM
Engine: 1.8L 16-Valve SOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder 143 Horsepower
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Tel: 416-661-7070
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
