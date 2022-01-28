$13,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8265210

8265210 Stock #: 11476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11476

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering Front-wheel drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest PUSH START Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor Suspension Change

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.