2015 Honda Civic

76,676 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX W/ Honda LaneWatch, Cam, Heated Seats

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX W/ Honda LaneWatch, Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

76,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9465147
  • Stock #: 16681
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55FH042415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16681
  • Mileage 76,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode
USB Input
60/40 fold down rear seatback
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Camera

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

