Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda CR-V

69,621 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V

2015 Honda CR-V

EX ONE OWNER TRADE CRV XE WITH ONLY 69621 KMS.

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX ONE OWNER TRADE CRV XE WITH ONLY 69621 KMS.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 5936097
  2. 5936097
  3. 5936097
  4. 5936097
  5. 5936097
  6. 5936097
  7. 5936097
  8. 5936097
  9. 5936097
  10. 5936097
  11. 5936097
  12. 5936097
  13. 5936097
  14. 5936097
  15. 5936097
  16. 5936097
  17. 5936097
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

69,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5936097
  • Stock #: P6037
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53FH122348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Honda CRV Awd>Intelligent Key> Automatic > Alloy Wheels > Power windows and Locks > A/C > Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls > Power rear tailgate>power moonroof> warning>Back up camera>One owner trade.



Sherway Nissan, in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

2008 Mazda MAZDASPEE...
 195,266 KM
$6,991 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL...
 88,231 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 80,013 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory