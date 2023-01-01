Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Honda Odyssey

132,000 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ RES, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, A/C

2015 Honda Odyssey

Touring w/ RES, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

132,000KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL5H95FB502186

  Exterior Colour White
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Air Conditioning
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Sliding Doors

Bluetooth

Power Tailgate

Proximity Key

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system

Rear Entertainment System
POWER FRONT SEAT
Leather trimmed seating surfaces
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB & AUX PORTS
Drivers Seat Position Memory
2nd Row Sunshades
HondaVAC (In Car Vacuum)

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

