$18,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Odyssey
EX w/ Cruise Control, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,000KM
VIN 5FNRL5H45FB509904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, USB Port , Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Honda Odyssey include:
Bluetooth
USB Port
Cruise Control
Tri Zone A/C
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Heated Front Seats
Push Start Button
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39966
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Honda LaneWatch
Tri Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2015 Honda Odyssey