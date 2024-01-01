Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, USB Port , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Honda Odyssey include:

Bluetooth
USB Port
Cruise Control
Tri Zone A/C
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Heated Front Seats
Push Start Button

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39966

VIN 5FNRL5H45FB509904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, USB Port , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Honda Odyssey include:

Bluetooth
USB Port
Cruise Control
Tri Zone A/C
12v Outlet
Power Sliding Doors
Heated Front Seats
Push Start Button

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39966

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Front Seats

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Honda LaneWatch
Tri Zone A/C

