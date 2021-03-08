Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Odyssey

46,855 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn Touring w/RES & Navi LEATHER|SUNROOF|

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn Touring w/RES & Navi LEATHER|SUNROOF|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 6687965
  2. 6687965
  3. 6687965
  4. 6687965
  5. 6687965
  6. 6687965
  7. 6687965
  8. 6687965
  9. 6687965
  10. 6687965
  11. 6687965
  12. 6687965
  13. 6687965
  14. 6687965
  15. 6687965
  16. 6687965
  17. 6687965
  18. 6687965
  19. 6687965
  20. 6687965
  21. 6687965
  22. 6687965
  23. 6687965
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,855KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6687965
  • Stock #: TBA783
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H9XFB510140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # TBA783
  • Mileage 46,855 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER!!! LOW KM!!!!


SUPER CLEAN ODYSSEY EX-L! SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE& OUT! HIGHLIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDE: HONDA NAVIGATION SYSTEM - LANE WATCH& REVERSE CAMERA - POWER SLIDING DOORS - 8 PASSENGER SEATING - POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - 3RD ROW STOW'N'GO SEATING& MUCH MUCH MORE 


THIS VEHICLE IS SELL DRIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**


DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 116,286 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 275,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX60 L...
 186,655 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory