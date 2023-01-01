Menu
2015 Hyundai Accent

127,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2015 Hyundai Accent

2015 Hyundai Accent

|GL|

2015 Hyundai Accent

|GL|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,300KM
Used
  Stock #: 227506
  VIN: KMHCT5AE2FU227506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P175/70TR14

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.937 Axle Ratio
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
steering-wheel-mounted audio controls
2 front door mounted speakers
2 rear door mounted speakers and 2 tweeters
4-way adjustable passenger seat
adjustable head restraints and passenger side seatback pocket
driver's seat pump device height adjuster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Back to Top

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

