$11,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-248-1241
2015 Hyundai Accent
|GL|
Location
Toronto Best Auto
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10082985
- Stock #: 227506
- VIN: KMHCT5AE2FU227506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 227506
- Mileage 127,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.
Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!
Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!
We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!
All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.
*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.