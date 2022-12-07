Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #C0525 - (UD/MD/JK) as of 03/08/2023. Has an active recall with code #R0246 as of 09/22/2023. Was involved in an accident on 07/12/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2015 Hyundai Elantra

123,951 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10714334
  2. 10714334
  3. 10714334
  4. 10714334
  5. 10714334
  6. 10714334
  7. 10714334
  8. 10714334
  9. 10714334
  10. 10714334
  11. 10714334
  12. 10714334
  13. 10714334
  14. 10714334
  15. 10714334
  16. 10714334
  17. 10714334
  18. 10714334
  19. 10714334
  20. 10714334
  21. 10714334
  22. 10714334
  23. 10714334
  24. 10714334
  25. 10714334
  26. 10714334
  27. 10714334
  28. 10714334
  29. 10714334
  30. 10714334
  31. 10714334
  32. 10714334
  33. 10714334
  34. 10714334
  35. 10714334
  36. 10714334
  37. 10714334
  38. 10714334
  39. 10714334
  40. 10714334
  41. 10714334
  42. 10714334
  43. 10714334
  44. 10714334
  45. 10714334
  46. 10714334
  47. 10714334
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
123,951KM
Used
VIN 5NPDH4AE9FH564298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23626
  • Mileage 123,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #C0525 - (UD/MD/JK) as of 03/08/2023. Has an active recall with code #R0246 as of 09/22/2023. Was involved in an accident on 07/12/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
AM/FM Infotainment System
Active Eco Mode Button
12v Power

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Audi A4 Technik w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Technik w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Nav 38,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 127,869 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 41,601 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra