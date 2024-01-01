$5,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,700 KM
Vehicle Description
GL! AUTO ! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!
HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
415-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
