GL! AUTO ! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

415-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

2015 Hyundai Elantra

221,700 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
221,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8FH568052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,700 KM

Vehicle Description

GL! AUTO ! SEDAN! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! A COMPLETE SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL

ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE

AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

415-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Hyundai Elantra