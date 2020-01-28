Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

Sale Price

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,731KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4543128
  • Stock #: 13530
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1FH638023
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,980 + HST & Licensing

THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarProof and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR

Visit our site, louison.ca for complete car-walk-around video.


We also have another one in White!


Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for the year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!


We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 4.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)


Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.


Please call ahead 647.352.5444 for all viewings or further questions.

We are happy to help!


HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm

Sunday: CLOSED


See you soon,

LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON, M6M4R2 www.louison.ca


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

