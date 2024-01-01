Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM! FWD! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! </p><p>CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT!</p><p>ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND </p><p>SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!</p><p>APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

168,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Sport Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Sport Premium

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

  1. 1727882835
  2. 1727882834
  3. 1727882834
  4. 1727882834
  5. 1727882833
  6. 1727882835
  7. 1727882834
  8. 1727882834
  9. 1727882834
  10. 1727882834
  11. 1727882835
  12. 1727882835
  13. 1727882834
  14. 1727882835
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LB7FG245231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SANTA FE SPORT PREMIUM! FWD! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER SEAT!

ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND 

SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XTR 173,500 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Toyota Camry LE 276,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 172,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport