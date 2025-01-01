$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT! PREMIUM! AWD! WHITE ON BLACK! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!
CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
