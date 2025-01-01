Menu
SPORT! PREMIUM! AWD! WHITE ON BLACK! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!
CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO  TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
4160-356-8118   647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

176,000 KM

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

13257293

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLBXFG232818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT! PREMIUM! AWD! WHITE ON BLACK! AUTO! AWD! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR

WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE!

CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO  TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

4160-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport